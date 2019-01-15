Samsung hints a foldable phone will be announced with the Galaxy S10

Samsung erected a massive billboard ad in Paris with some Korean text on it. It literally translates to “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.” — Picture by Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Samsung will be launching their Galaxy S10 on 20th February 2019. Now it appears that Samsung could be announcing something special at the same event. While the launch is taking place in San Francisco, Samsung had erected a massive billboard ad in Paris with some Korean text on it. It literally translates to “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.”

This is a clear hint of a foldable phone and it will be revealed on 20 February, the same date as the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. It is interesting that Samsung decided to run the ad in Paris instead of South Korea or in the US. Perhaps the billboard will reveal more details in the coming weeks.

In case you missed it, Samsung had demonstrated its concept foldable smartphone during its developer conference late last year. It features two screens — one on the outside which acts like a normal smartphone screen and another on the inside that folds right in the middle. The screen is called the Infinity Flex display and the device will offer app continuity and multi-active window.

The Infinity Flex Display infograph. — Picture by Samsung via SoyaCincau

With this latest development it appears that Samsung will be announcing a total of four smartphones next month. Apart from the foldable device, there will be three Galaxy S10 models that come in different screen sizes. — SoyaCincau

