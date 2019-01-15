Escada taps Rita Ora as brand ambassador

Rita Ora Instagram 2019. — Picture via Instagram/ritaora

NEW YORK, Jan 15 — Rita Ora has landed a new role as the face of the fashion label Escada.

The pop star has been snapped up by the brand to front its Spring 2019 campaign, starring the label’s ‘Heart’ bag.

“I’m so excited and honoured to be the new face of Escada for their #EscadaSS19 campaign,” Ora told her 14 million followers on Instagram. “It’s all about strong colours, strong messages and strong women.”

In an interview with WWD, she added: “Escada was a brand that I grew up with, I remember seeing their campaigns as a child and thinking the women look so powerful yet relatable. The brand has always championed the message of designing for a woman by a woman.”

“Rita exemplifies the ESCADA spirit: powerful and playful, whilst totally in charge of her own destiny,” the brand wrote on its own Instagram page.

In addition to fronting the campaign — which launches on February 1 — Ora has also customized the Heart bag in her favourite bright red shade, WWD reports. The accessory will go on sale on March 26.

A percentage of proceeds from the bag sales will reportedly be donated to the charity Women for Women, which aids women in conflict areas such as the star’s birthplace of Kosovo.

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Ora, who was unveiled earlier this month as the latest celebrity to be teaming up with the luxury shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a footwear collection.

Dubbed ‘GZxRita Ora’, the line will go on sale later this month. — AFP-Relaxnews