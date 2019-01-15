Dayak appointed as Communications Ministry senior official in Sarawak

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo (left) with newly appointed special functions officer Dusit Jaul in Kuching January 15, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/Dr John Brian Anthony

KUCHING, Jan 15 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has appointed a former senior federal officer Dusit Jaul as its special functions officer in Sarawak.

The appointment effective yesterday was announced by the minister Gobind Singh Deo, who was here on an official visit to the state.

“As a special functions officer, I report direct to the minister,” Dusit said when contacted today.

He said he has been tasked to oversee all the agencies in Sarawak under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.

The agencies are state RTM, state Information Department, national news agency (Bernama) and state Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It is believed that the appointment of special functions officer is the first to be made by the ministry in Sarawak.

Dusit, who retired as a senior programme coordinator with the state National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN), met with Gobind Singh Deo yesterday afternoon.

Dusit, who is the president of the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association, is the second Dayak professional to be appointed by the Pakatan Harapan federal government for an important post in the state.

The first was management consultant Dr John Brian Anthony as Bintulu Port Authority chairman last year.