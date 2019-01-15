Sultan Abdullah to ascend throne as sixth Sultan of Pahang today

The Pahang Royal Council unanimously agreed last Friday to appoint Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Abdullah to replace his father as the new head of state. ― Foto Bernama

KUANTAN, Jan 15 ― The people of Pahang will officially welcome a new head of state when Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad is proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang in a ceremony steeped in tradition in the Royal Town of Pekan today.

The ceremony which will take place at the Balairung Seri, Istana Abu Bakar at 11am is of great significance to the state as the last ceremony was held 45 years ago, when his father Sultan Ahmad Shah Sultan Abu Bakar ascended the throne on May 7, 1974.

The succession of Sultan Abdullah as the Sultan of Pahang was decided by the Pahang Royal Council in a meeting held last Friday. The council unanimously agreed to appoint Sultan Abdullah to replace his father who was reported to be gravely ill and could no longer carry out his duties and responsibilities as ruler.

Sultan Abdullah, 60, had served as the Regent of Pahang since December 28, 2016.

A check by Bernama at the Istana Abu Bakar saw that palace officials, staff and departments involved, were busy making preparations to ensure that the historic event runs smoothly despite the short notice.

Sultan Abdullah was also present at Balairung Seri, Istana Abu Bakar this afternoon to go through the rehearsal for the proclamation ceremony.

Together with Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the couple spent about half an hour to see to the details of the ceremony.

Also present were Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman, Tengku Ariff Temenggong Pahang Tengku Abd Fahd Muadzam Shah and Sultan Abdullah’s sons and daughters.

A check by Bernama also saw that the main road leading to Istana Abu Bakar was already beautifully decorated with Pahang state flags on both sides of the road.

However, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak confirmed that no special holiday has been declared in conjunction with the ceremony tomorrow.

Sultan Abdullah who was born on July 30, 1959, at Istana Mangga Tunggal, Pekan is the fourth child and eldest son of Sultan Ahmad Shah and the late Tengku Afzani Tengku Muhammad.

Sultan Abdullah has wide experience in state administrative matters as he was the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang for almost 44 years after officially being installed as heir apparent on July 1, 1975 when he was 16 years old.

He was installed as Regent of Pahang twice, the first on April 28 1979 for five years, at the age of 20, when Sultan Ahmad Shah became the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong (1979-1984).

Sultan Abdullah was once again appointed as Pahang Regent on December 28, 2016 when his father’s health began to decline.

Sultan Abdullah married Tunku Azizah on March 6, 1986.

He is blessed with four princes and five princesses. ― Bernama