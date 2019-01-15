Tough going for Pakatan as outstation voters likely to skip Cameron Highlands

Residents believe that the outstation voters will not return back to vote in the Cameron Highlands by-election, which is set to take place on January 26. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 15 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is facing an additional challenge of getting outstation voters, especially the ethnic Chinese who are their key vote base, to return home for the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Malay Mail interviewed 10 locals from various parts of Cameron Highlands to find out whether their family members or friends will return to vote in the by-election on January 26, just 10 days before Chinese New Year. Almost all said that outstation voters will not return to vote.

Chee Yun Sang, 77, says Chinese voters who settled outside of Cameron will not return for the by-election as they need to come back again for the Chinese New Year.

“I don’t think the Chinese will come back to vote. They need to take extra leave if they want to do so and I doubt their leave will be approved,” he told Malay Mail when met at Ringlet here.

Chee, who is a retired farmer, also said that this would lower the chances of PH winning the by-election as Chinese voters are their biggest support here.

Voter turnouts during by-elections are typically low. Less than half of voters came out to cast their ballots in the Balakong, Seri Setia, and Sg Kandis races.

The Port Dickson by-election last October, which prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won, saw a voter turnout of below 60 per cent.

A former village chief, who only wanted to be named as Lim, said that travelling cost is also a factor why most outstation voters will not return.

“If they came back to vote in the by-election, then they have to spend again for the travelling when they come back for the new year.

“With the current economy situation, I don’t think people could afford to spend twice just to travel to the same place again,” said the 70-year old.

Hardware shop owner Choo Poh Son, 59, said that three of his children will not come back to vote as they have settled outside the country.

“One staying in Canada and the other two in a different country. They will not come back to vote in the by-election.

“Even during the previous general election, they were not here. They have to take flight for about 20 hours if they want to come back to Malaysia. It’s not worth for them to come back just for the polling day,” he said.

P. Mariappan, 75, said that outstation voters, especially young people, will not return for the by-election as they could be tied up with work.

“Most of the youngsters left Cameron to find jobs outside as there were not many job opportunities here.

“They might not return to vote as they their holidays could be limited. Usually when you just started work, you can’t take many leaves,” he said.

Meanwhile, M. Parthiban, 40, said that outstation voters will not return as this by-election will not change the balance of power in Parliament.

“Few of my friends came back to vote from the United States during the previous general election. However, at that time they want to see a change in the government, so they came back to vote.

“However, this by-election will not change anything and whoever wins will not affect the ruling government,” he said.

Parthiban said at the moment, Barisan Nasional (BN) had the highest chance of retaining the seat as PH voters are largely made out of Chinese and Indians, who are also the highest number of outstation voters.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat ― which has long been under BN ― is contested by four candidates, namely Ramli Mohd Noor (BN), M. Manogaran (PH), and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

Ramli is a local Orang Asli and direct BN candidate, while this is Manogaran’s third attempt at winning Cameron Highlands.

In the 14th general election, the voter turnout was only 79 per cent. Turnout of voters in the Orang Asli area was the highest at 84.1 per cent.

The Orang Asli have been touted as the kingmakers in this race as they form a significant bloc at about 22 per cent of voters.