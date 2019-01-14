MFL approves Pahang’s application to register Sumareh as local

Mohamadou Sumareh during the press conference for AFF suzuki cup semifinal at Bukit jalil November 30, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today approves the application of the Pahang Football Association (PBNP) to register its naturalised player Mohamadou Sumareh as a local player in the Malaysian League competition effective immediately.

MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam, who confirmed the matter, said the MFL board of directors accepted the appeal of the Pahang team to register the Gambia-born player as a local player in the first transfer window for the 2019 season.

He said the decision was made by the MFL board of directors after a careful discussion other than taking into account the contribution of the 24-year-old player who succeeded in bringing the national squad to the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup recently.

‘’After the appropriate consideration other than his deeds when representing Malaysia and taking the team to the final, the MFL board of directors decided to allow the second application of PBNP to register Sumareh,’’ he said in a MFL statement today.

According to Kevin, the decision was a fair one for PBNP and Sumareh other than regarding it as a positive step towards the improvements of the quality of the local league. — Bernama