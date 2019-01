Picture taken on May 5, 2016 shows the mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz giving a speech during a commemorative ceremony at the St Petri Dom cathedral in Bremen, northwestern Germany. The mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk died on Monday, January 14, 2019, a day after a knife-wielding assailant stabbed him in the heart in front of hundreds of people at a charity event, local media reported. — AFP pic

WARSAW, Jan 14 — The mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk died today, a day after a knife-wielding assailant stabbed him in the heart in front of hundreds of people at a charity event, local media reported.

“Despite all our efforts, we failed to save him,” Doctor Tomasz Stefaniak, director of Gdansk’s University hospital said, quoted by the Polish PAP news agency.

Anti-violence rallies are being planned nationwide after yesterday’s shock attack on Mayor Pawel Adamowicz. — AFP