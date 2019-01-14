IGP: Probe into money politics in Cameron Highlands under MACC’s purview

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters during a press conference at Awana Resort, Genting Highlands January 13, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Any issue on finance or money politics in the Cameron Highlands by-election will be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the police would only focus on security issues during the by-election.

“We held a meeting a few days ago and financial issues will be investigated by MACC and not the police. So far, the by-election is coming along smoothly,” he told reporters when asked to comment on whether police would investigate the alleged vote-buying at the by-election after several pictures on the incident went viral on social media.

Mohamad Fuzi spoke to reporters after the Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (training) handing over of duties ceremony at Bukit Aman today.

Datuk Nerita Yaacob replaces Datuk T. Narenasagaran, who has been appointed as the Penang police chief.

The four-cornered Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26 is being held after the Election Court declared the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from Barisan Nasional in the 14th General Election last year null and void because of corrupt practices to influence voters. — Bernama