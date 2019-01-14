RM394m worth of drugs seized in 2018, says IGP

Some of the drugs and equipment seized during a recent drug bust in Penang March 21, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — A total of 164,914 individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking syndicates were detained last year, with the value of drugs seized estimated at RM394.23 million, the highest since the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) was established 22 years ago

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said of the total number of arrests, 155,316 were locals, while 9,598 were foreign nationals, with 76,850 of them testing positive for drugs.

“Through intelligence and police investigations in particular, by the NCID, many syndicates involved in drug trafficking and distribution in the country as well those using the country as a transit hub, were crippled,” he said during a press conference in Bukit Aman here, today.

Mohamad Fuzi said the synthetic drugs seized last year were syabu weighing 4,587.19 kg; ketamine (217.13kg); Eramine 5 pills (909.20kg); yaba pills (226.11kg); and ecstasy pills (143.66kg), while the traditional drugs seized, were marijuana (1,880.82kg) and heroin (731.49kg).

He said the police also seized various types of properties worth about RM90.1 million while the value of assets confiscated from drug syndicates was RM20.65 million. — Bernama