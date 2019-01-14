Kvitova coasts into Australian Open second round

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during the first round of Australian Open at the 1573 Arena, Melbourne January 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova strolled into the Australian Open second round with a straight sets win over Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia today.

The Czech eighth seed struggled with her serve early in the match before finding her rhythm for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The 28-year-old has been in strong form leading into the season-opening Grand Slam, winning last week’s Sydney International and will next play Irina-Camelia Begu.

Her best result at Melbourne Park is a run to the semi-finals in 2012. — AFP