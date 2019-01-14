Amirudin announces Selangor PKR leadership council line-up

SHAH ALAM, Jan 14 — Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman Amirudin Shari today announced the state leadership council members for 2018-2021 term.
Amirudin who is also Selangor Menteri Besar said the appointment was decided after a series of discussions with party leaders including president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
“I hope the leadership council members who have been appointed will be able to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them and will together champion the agenda for the benefit of the people of Selangor,” he said in a statement here today.
Following is the 2018-2021 Selangor PKR Leadership Council Line-Up:
Chairman: Amirudin Shari
Deputy Chairman: Hee Loy Sian
Vice Chairman 1: Borhan Aman Shah
Vice Chairman 2: Dr Shathis Kumar
Vice Chairman 3: Senator Dr Yaakob Sapari
Secretary: Radzlan Jalaludin
Organising Secretary: Zakaria Abd Rahim
Treasurer: Lee Chin Cheh
Information Chief: Elizabeth Wong
State Election Machinery Director: Yahya Shaari
Strategic Director: Datuk Khalid Jaafar
Communications Director: Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad
State Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief: Najwan Halimi
State Women Chief: Dr Daroyah Alwi
Permanent Members: All Selangor State Division Chiefs
Appointed Members: 1. Haniza Mohamed Talha
2. Rodziah Ismail
3. Hilman Idham
4. Talib Bujang
5. Fauzi Ahmad — Bernama