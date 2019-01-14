Amirudin announces Selangor PKR leadership council line-up

Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman Amirudin Shari today announced the state leadership council members for 2018-2021 term. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Jan 14 — Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman Amirudin Shari today announced the state leadership council members for 2018-2021 term.

Amirudin who is also Selangor Menteri Besar said the appointment was decided after a series of discussions with party leaders including president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“I hope the leadership council members who have been appointed will be able to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them and will together champion the agenda for the benefit of the people of Selangor,” he said in a statement here today.

Following is the 2018-2021 Selangor PKR Leadership Council Line-Up:

Chairman: Amirudin Shari

Deputy Chairman: Hee Loy Sian

Vice Chairman 1: Borhan Aman Shah

Vice Chairman 2: Dr Shathis Kumar

Vice Chairman 3: Senator Dr Yaakob Sapari

Secretary: Radzlan Jalaludin

Organising Secretary: Zakaria Abd Rahim

Treasurer: Lee Chin Cheh

Information Chief: Elizabeth Wong

State Election Machinery Director: Yahya Shaari

Strategic Director: Datuk Khalid Jaafar

Communications Director: Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad

State Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief: Najwan Halimi

State Women Chief: Dr Daroyah Alwi

Permanent Members: All Selangor State Division Chiefs

Appointed Members: 1. Haniza Mohamed Talha

2. Rodziah Ismail

3. Hilman Idham

4. Talib Bujang

5. Fauzi Ahmad — Bernama