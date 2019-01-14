Court said ‘petrol money’ is graft, Najib tells Pakatan

Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded Pakatan Harapan today that the court had declared ‘petrol money’ was bribery in its nullification of the 14th general election result in Cameron Highlands. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded Pakatan Harapan (PH) today that the court had declared “petrol money” was bribery in its nullification of the 14th general election result in Cameron Highlands.

The Election Court ruled last November that it was only necessary to prove that money had been given to voters and it still constituted bribery even if the money was given as “petrol money” or “cigarette money”.

“This New Malaysia is strange,” Najib posted on Facebook.

“But no matter. At least DAP gets to increase their seats in Parliament and expand their influence in government,” the former prime minister added sarcastically.

Najib trolled PH as he posted a picture of himself riding pillion, saying: “Where is the counter to claim petrol money from Pakatan Harapan?”

PH was hit ironically with vote-buying allegations by giving “petrol money” in the current Cameron Highlands by-election that had been triggered by the court’s voiding of the previous general election result.

Photographs had emerged online of a PH volunteer giving cash to Orang Asli volunteers, whom DAP said were living in remote villages in places like Jelai in Cameron Highlands.

DAP also said 60 Orang Asli were paid RM20 each to cover their transport expenses when they travelled by motorbike to attend Nomination Day at Tanah Rata. It is unclear how many of them are also voters in the Cameron Highlands race.