Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras to debut next month at MWC 2019

Nokia is expected to announce the Nokia 9 PureView very soon. — Picture by Nokia via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — If the Nokia 8.1 isn’t the flagship that you’ve been waiting for, the Finnish brand is expected to announce the Nokia 9 PureView very soon. Initially, the device that comes with a penta-camera setup is expected to launch by end of this month. Now, it appears that it will be scheduled to make a global debut during the biggest mobile event of the year.

Juho Sarvikas, the HMD Chief Product Officer had posted a throwback video of last year’s MWC 2018 event where they launched the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8110 4G. The post also carried a subtle hint that something cool and new is coming in the next Mobile World Congress.

@Nokia_Leaks had retweeted the post of the Chief Product Officer while mentioning that the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView is now moved to MWC 2019 which will start on the 25th February 2019. It makes more sense for HMD to launch their flagship model at Mobile World Congress as they will get more eyeballs during the annual mobile event.

To recap on the specs, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a 5.99″ AMOLED Quad HD+ display and it will run on a Snapdragon 845 processor. Powering the device is said to be a 4,150mAh battery which is larger than most flagships launched in 2018.

The biggest highlight, of course, is its 5 camera setup at the rear which utilises Zeiss optics. Based on a leaked promo video, the cameras will offer depth-of-field effects and it claims to offer better low light performance that is unmatched by current dual or triple camera setup.

The Nokia 9 PureView is also capable of taking 5 images simultaneously and you can adjust the focus point after the shot is taken. Since it carries the PureView branding, this will be a serious photography device from Nokia like its previous Nokia Lumia 1020. — SoyaCincau