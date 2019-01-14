Stage four cancer patient weds at Sarawak General Hospital (VIDEO)

A priest solemnising the marriage between Chan and Chai at the Sarawak General Hospital last Friday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — A 76-year-old stage four cancer patient had her wish of marrying her long time beau finally fulfilled last Friday with the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching playing host to the simple yet heartwarming ceremony.

A video shared on Facebook showed Chan Teck Kong, 80, pushing a frail Peggy Chai, who was in a wheelchair, into a room in the hospital where they exchanged their marriage vows as a violinist accompanied them with a bridal chorus.

Chan told Utusan Borneo, a Sarawak-based Malay daily, in an interview today that marrying him was Chai’s last wish.

“I will care for her for the rest of her days. I love her deeply, words cannot express it,” he said.

They met more than 30 years ago when she enrolled in his dance class and their romance blossomed after Chai lost her husband.

Chan, who has never married, retired in 2015 to dedicate his time to caring for Chai, who has ovarian cancer. She was admitted in the palliative care unit of the hospital two months ago.

Chan told Utusan Borneo that it was actually Chai who popped the question through a priest.

“A few days before we got married last Friday, she told Father Wong who visited patients at the hospital regularly that she wanted to marry me. She had a lot of energy that day. I had gone out to buy things and when I returned Father Wong told me Peggy’s wish, I immediately agreed to marry her,” he said.

Chan thanked the hospital’s doctors, nurses and staff in general for organising their wedding and for helping Chai realise her dying wish.

Chai has four children from her first marriage.