Karpal’s daughter Sangeet files legal challenge against CJ over judicial meddling

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Sangeet Kaur Deo, the daughter of former DAP chairman Karpal Singh, has filed an application in the Kuala Lumpur High Courts against the Chief Justice of Malaysia Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

She is seeking declarations on the latter’s position, due to his alleged failure to perform his duties involving two separate cases — Karpal's appeal over sedition in the Court of Appeal, and Hindu mother M. Indira Ghandi's case.

She said Malanjum had failed to investigate and complete investigations on two separate allegations of judicial interference in the said cases.

“I today filed an application in the Kuala Lumpur High Court through my solicitors, Messrs Karpal Singh & Co. against the Chief Justice of Malaysia, seeking declarations in relation to his duty as the Chief Justice in light of his failure thus far to investigate and complete investigations, relating to two very serious allegations of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary in the following cases, which have been widely publicised,” she said in the statement.

“It is hoped that the Malaysian Bar will also take a stand in this matter as such serious allegations attack the integrity and credibility of the Malaysian judiciary,” she added.

Last year, Sangeet filed a police report after a Facebook posting by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla claiming that a senior judge interfered with the outcome of the late DAP stalwart’s sedition appeal in 2016

In September, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said further action on allegations of the judicial interference will only be taken once the internal investigations by the Chief Justice’s office is completed.

Liew, who is in charge on matters of the law, said this when referring to the judicial meddling claims by senior judges in the unilateral conversion of M. Indira Gandhi’s children and the late parliamentarian Karpal Singh’s sedition trial.

Richard was previously reported saying that he had taken note of the allegations and that internal probes were being conducted after media statements on both the cases were issued.

Court of Appeal judge Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had last year revealed that he had been reprimanded by a top judge for writing a dissenting judgment two years ago in the case of the unilateral conversion of Indira’s children.

Hamid had written, among others, that the conversion of the children was illegal as the permission of the mother had not been obtained.

Hamid further alleged that as a result, he was not assigned to hear cases involving public interest and those related to the federal constitution.