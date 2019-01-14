Johor Tamil school gets new building after nearly two-year wait

Ramakrishnan (centre) said issues involving SJKT Ladang Tebrau have been resolved, allowing its pupils and teachers to move to their new building. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — The long wait for 405 pupils and 31 teachers of the SJKT Ladang Tebrau Tamil primary school to move to their new building has finally been realised after close to two years.

Johor Consumerism, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Dr S. Ramakrishnan said issues involving SJKT Ladang Tebrau have been resolved, allowing its pupils and teachers to move to their new building.

He said the school was completed about two years ago, but its occupants still could not move in due to unresolved issues involving approvals and settlement of land premiums.

“SJKT Ladang Tebrau is one of the schools that received a new building. Despite the school being ready two years ago, the school can’t relocate,” he told reporters when met at SJKT Ladang Tebrau’s old premises.

The new school building is located opposite the older premises along Jalan Adda Utama in Taman Adda Heights.

The new school building ran into unresolved issues relating to its Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and also its land premiums.

Ramakrishnan said a meeting to settle the school’s problems was held on 20 December last year involving all stakeholders to find solutions to the issues.

“We discussed and tried to understand the issues involving SJKT Ladang Tebrau, after all the related parties have informed each other what challenges they face.

“The meeting eventually paved the way for a settlement,” he said.

Ramakrishnan said the approval from the local authorities was obtained after looking into where the school needed to meet certain requirements.

He said after discussions with the local authorities, the school managed to obtain the CCC.

“The second reason was due to land ownership; it was previously still owned by a government-linked company.

“To transfer the land, the school needs to pay a premium to the state government which SJKT Ladang Tebrau’s School Management Board (LPS) has already applied for,” he explained.

Ramakrishnan, who is also the Bekok assemblyman, said he has met with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian on the matter and said it is being considered.

“I will follow-up on the school’s land transfer land status with the LPS,” he said, adding that it will not hamper the school’s move to the new building as the CCC has been obtained.

Meanwhile, SJKT Ladang Tebrau’s headmaster S. Palaniamah expressed joy that the problems surrounding the new school building were finally resolved.

“I am grateful to the Education Ministry who have worked hard to help us move to the new building and especially YB Ramakrishnan,” he said.