Samsung to debut new smartphone line that will compete with Redmi, Realme

A journalist walks at the Samsung booth during a media preview day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 5, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Apart from the Galaxy A and J smartphone series, Samsung is expected to introduce a new Galaxy M lineup that’s affordably priced and it comes with a larger battery. After several months of speculation, the device is said to be launching at the end of this month in India. Eventually, it will be released for the global market.

From what we know so far, there will be a total of 3 models – Galaxy M10, M20 and M30. It’s said to be a replacement for the current Galaxy J series and it would come with a new Infinity V display that has a tiny notch similar to the one pictured above.

In terms of specs, the entry-level Galaxy M10 is said to come with a 5.6″ LCD display and it will run on an Exynos 7870 processor that’s currently found on the Galaxy J7 Pro. The device is also expected to come with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery. Also speculated are a 13MP main camera and a front facing 5MP unit.

The bigger Galaxy M20 is said to come with a 6.1″ LCD display and it runs on an Exynos 7885 processor which is similar to last year’s Galaxy A8 series. The device is expected to feature a 12MP + 5MP dual-camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera and a large 5,000mAh battery.

India is an important battleground for Samsung as it is the world’s second largest smartphone market. Samsung was overtaken by Xiaomi early last year and according to IDC, the Korean smartphone maker had shipped 9.6 million smartphones in Q3 2018 while Xiaomi did 11.7 million units in the same quarter.

With the Galaxy M series, Samsung hopes to regain back its dominant position in India and the devices are expected to be priced between 10,000 to 20,000 INR (around RM578-1,157). In Malaysia, that’s a price range which is dominated by the likes of Redmi, Realme and ASUS. — SoyaCincau