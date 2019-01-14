Gobind: Nothing like whipping up a curry, some music after a long day's work

According to Gobind, cooking is a form of therapy for him, an escape from his daily tasks. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUCHING, Jan 14 — Despite his full daily schedule as Communications and Multimedia Minister, Gobind Singh Deo always finds time to cook for his family, which is a form of relaxation for him.

That, and listening to music.

According to Gobind, cooking is a form of therapy for him, an escape from his daily tasks.

“Whenever there is a chance to cook, my choice would be local dishes like curry, but there is one condition... that my wife does not enter the kitchen... leave me alone to cook by myself,” he said jokingly when interviewed on the Sarawakfm radio station in Kuching RTM today.

He added that other than cooking, listening to music was also his hobby as it de-stresses him after a hard day’s work.

Meanwhile, on a separate development, Gobind said Sarawak RTM must beef up its service to provide information to the whole state.

“Get close to the people of Sarawak by using the language of the local communities to find out the real problems they are facing.

”The ministry must ensure the service reaches all communities in the state and all information must get to every person in Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama