Sabah CM wants to put end to ‘squatting schools’

SEMPORNA, Jan 14 — The Sabah state government wants to do away with ‘squatting schools’ where some schools use the premises of other schools.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said despite the country having achieved independence for more than 50 years, the issue of ‘squatting schools’ still existed.

“Why are there still primary schools squatting in secondary schools and secondary schools ‘squatting’ in primary schools, is there no allocation for schools? There are times when the schools are also used to accommodate flood victims,” he said.

Mohd Shafie was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the Sabah Chief Minister with members of the civil service and Sabah ceremonial chiefs in Semporna here today.

He said he wanted the Sabah Ministry of Education and Innovation, and the federal Education Ministry to find solutions so that the issue of ‘squatting schools’ in Sabah no longer existed.

"I hope it is not only the issue of dilapidated schools which are poorly equipped which has to be resolved,” he added.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie together with Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong attended the Back-To-School’ programme held at the Semporna Community Hall.

He said the Sabah government had provided education scholarships worth RM52 million to students from the state, including those who were accepted into universities this year.

“This is proof that the government is serious about wanting Sabah youths to improve their studies as it is the bridge to success and has an effect on the family and community,” he said.

On the “Back-to-School’ programme, 1,000 primary and secondary school students in Semporna received aid in the form of school bags, uniforms and dictionaries, as well as cash. — Bernama