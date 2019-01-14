Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower

The index moved between 1,672.27 and 1,684.19 throughout the day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 —- Bursa Malaysia retreated from last week's gains to close broadly lower today, amid subdued risk appetite with selling mostly spotted in index-linked counters, dealers said.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.06 points to 1,676.16 against Friday's close of 1,683.22.

Losses in Petronas Chemicals dragged the composite index down by 4.913 points after falling 35 sen to finish at RM8.35, while Petronas Dagangan pulled the index down by 1.046 points.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 557 to 286 while 292 counters were unchanged, 727 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 2.18 billion shares worth RM1.42 billion from Friday’s 2.89 billion shares valued at RM2.17 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM9.43, Public Bank trimmed six sen to RM24.70, while both Tenaga and CIMB were flat at RM13.86 and RM5.65 respectively.

Perisai, whose shares will be suspended from trading effective Jan 22 following the rejection of its proposed regularisation plan by Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, was the most actively traded stock today, dipping 2.5 sen to half-a-sen.

Other actives, Tatt Giap declined 3.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen to 30.5 sen, while Bumi Armada was flat at 16.5 sen. Hubline and Protasco rose half-a-sen and 3.5 sen to six sen and 29.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gave up 59.78 points to 11,558.25, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 55.00 points to 11,446.22 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 99.66 points to 11,467.81.

The FBM Ace Index trimmed 33.61 points to 4,424.49 and the FBM 70 fell 92.99 points to 13,498.39.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 3.55 points to 161.32, the Finance Index edged down 20.63 points to 17,395.00 while the Plantation Index lost 12.42 points to 7,105.22.

Main Market volume declined to 1.61 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion against Friday’s 2.16 billion shares valued at RM2.04 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 311.57 million units worth RM59.18 million from 360.78 million units valued at RM70.44 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 257.37 million shares worth RM48.35 million versus 371.18 million shares valued at RM60.20 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 224.17 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (350.94 million), construction (168.41 million), technology (142.92 million), SPAC (577,500), financial services (22.97 million), property (94.29 million), plantations (37.02 million), REITs (7.18 million), closed/fund (3,000), energy (425.09 million), healthcare (39.41 million), telecommunications and media (16.80 million), transportation and logistics (68.59 million), and utilities (15.62 million). — Bernama