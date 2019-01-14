Penang cops arrest mysterious blue-faced woman spotted near nursery

The ‘blue woman’ was spotted by the roadside in Kepala Batas. — Picture courtesy of the police

SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 14 — A mysterious woman, who spooked the public after she was spotted with her face in blue near a nursery in Kepala Batas, was arrested this morning, the police said today.

North Seberang Perai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the police are investigating the case of a “blue woman” loitering near a nursery in Pajak Song after pictures of her was shared on social media.

“Our initial investigations revealed that the woman is Indonesian and that she does not have any valid travel documents,” he told reporters.

He said she was then arrested and will be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

“She will be taken to the Butterworth Magistrate’s court tomorrow to be remanded,” he said.

He added that the police are still investigating the motive behind her loitering around the area, at one point even dressed in a matching blue baju kurung.

Last week, pictures of the woman, nicknamed “blue woman”, standing near a nursery and getting on a motorcycle to leave the area, were shared on social media.

Residents in the area shared pictures of her, voicing their concern over her creepy appearance while dressed in a black robe with a red tudung and her face either painted blue or covered by a blue mask.

Recently, another picture of her standing by the roadside, dressed in blue, surfaced.