Torn by factional tussle, RoS deregisters MyPPP

Kayveas had recently pledged his full support for Pakatan Harapan's Cameron Highlands candidate M. Manogaran. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has deregistered MyPPP amid a tussle between two factions in the party.

Citing a copy of the letter it sighted, Malaysiakini reported that both factions have received the directive that is effective today.

In April, Tan Sri M. Kayveas was kicked out as a member and party president after a letter from then Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor over his questioning of seat allocations in the May 9 election.

Following the general election, Kayveas claimed he is still party president and declared that the party has left BN.

On Saturday, M. Kayveas had even withdrawn himself from contesting in the Cameron Highlands by-election and had pledged his full support for Pakatan Harapan's candidate M. Manogaran.

The other faction in the party, led by Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D'Cruz, claims to be the rightful party president and that the party is still with BN.

Malay Mail is currently seeking verification from the RoS and the two faction leaders.