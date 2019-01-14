Cops seize huge crystal meth haul in Perak

Mohamad Fuzi said the bulk of the drugs seized on Saturday was found in a container truck in the northern state of Perak. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysian police seized nearly 600 kg of drugs they believe was mostly crystal methamphetamine in a crackdown on two trafficking syndicates over the weekend, they said today.

The seizures came just months after Malaysia reported a record bust of nearly 1.2 tonnes of crystal meth, or 'shabu' as it is locally known, that was disguised as tea in a shipment from Myanmar.

Malaysian police chief Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the bulk of the drugs seized on Saturday was found in a container truck in the northern state of Perak.

“We found 569.5 kg of what we believe is 'shabu' in the container, valued at RM28.47 million,” Fuzi told reporters.

Police believe the container was bound for Port Klang, where the shipment was to be split between local distribution and export. Fuzi said they were investigating the source and destination country for export.

Three men aged between 39 and 49 were detained at three locations in Perak in connection with the seizure and have been remanded till Jan. 19 to aid investigations. — Reuters