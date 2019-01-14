Arrest warrant against actor Farid Kamil revoked, bail increased

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham ordered the bail on Farid Kamil, 37, to be raised from RM3,000 to RM5,000. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — The Magistrate’s Court here today revoked the arrest warrant issued against film director and actor Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari for failing to be present during the trial of his drug case last Friday.

In revoking the arrest warrant, Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham ordered the bail on Farid Kamil, 37, to be raised from RM3,000 to RM5,000, and also for counsel Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, who is representing the actor, to submit grounds for the warrant to be revoked.

Earlier, Megat Syazlee, in requesting the court to revoke the arrest warrant issued against Farid Kamil, said his client apologised for not being able to attend the hearing as he had prior engagement in Johor Bahru, Johor.

“However, after being informed (on the trial), he rushed from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur, but his car broke down in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru, Johor, at 4am.

“The car has been towed to a workshop in Tampoi, Johor, and he was only reachable at about 11am as his phone battery had lapsed,” he added.

Megat Syazlee then produced to the court the receipt for payment of the car towing service and a picture of Farid Kamil’s car that broke down.

The actor of the Lagenda Budak Setan then apologised to the court and said he had no intention of wasting the court’s time and had always given his full commitment to attend the hearing prior to this.

However, the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran, told the court that the defence had been informed on the Jan 11 hearing a month in advance.

”The prosecution has no objection against the application by the defence because the accused is in court today,” he added.

Also in court today, were Farid Kamil’s father, Datuk Dr Zahari Che Dan , and brother, Fadzil Zahari.

On Jan 25, 2018, Farid pleaded not guilty to using ’11-nor-delta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol-9- carboxylic acid’ or THC at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 4.30 pm on Jan 11.

The charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15 and Section 38B of the same Act, carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or up to two years’ jail, or both, on conviction.

On Jan 16, Farid also claimed trial to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, disorderly conduct and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty at the Information Counter, Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station in Petaling on Jan 11. — Bernama