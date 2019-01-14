‘Baby Fed’ Dimitrov back on ‘right path’ with Agassi on board

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates during his first-round match against Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur at The Queen’s Club in London June 19, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 — Grigor Dimitrov said things were on the “right path” with new coach Andre Agassi in his corner after recovering from a slow start to beat Janko Tipsarevic in the Australian Open today.

The 27-year-old Bulgarian, nicknamed “Baby Fed” for his one-handed backhand reminiscent of Roger Federer, won 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 watched by the American great on 1573 Arena.

“I have known Andre for a really long time, since I was 14,” said Dimitrov, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago and a career-high ranking of three the same year.

“We just wanted to kind of add a person that has done a little bit of, I mean, of what we are trying to achieve.

Dimitrov, who has tumbled down the rankings to 21st, called Agassi, who won eight Grand Slams with four of them coming at the Australian Open, one person that “I could trust unconditionally”.

“Step by step, we developed our relationship and next thing you know he’s in here watching my first match,” he said.

“On a daily basis, I have learned something new from him. He’s super intense on the court. We are all like on the same page. That’s really important.

“But, I mean, the biggest thing that stands out is that I’m learning something every single day. So I think things are going on the right path for me.”

Dimitrov next faces unseeded Uruguayan clay court specialist Pablo Cuevas for a place in the last 32. — AFP