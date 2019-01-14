KL shares lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is weighed down by the selling of heavyweights by mid-afternoon. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session lower as selling in heavyweights continued to weigh on the key index performance.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 9.85 points to 1,673.37 from Friday’s close of 1,683.22.

Contributing 5.475 points to the composite index loss, Petronas Chemicals dipped 39 sen to RM8.31.

Losers hammered gainers 506 to 252 while 278 counters were unchanged, 826 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.55 billion shares worth RM734.19 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank lost 10 sen each to RM9.35 and RM24.66 respectively, Tenaga eased two sen to RM13.84, but CIMB added two sen to RM5.67.

Of actives, Perisai declined 2.5 sen to half-a-sen, Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen to 30.5 sen, Tatt Giap lost three sen to 15 sen, while Hubline gained half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index gave up 72.79 points to 11,545.24, the FBMT 100 Index fell 69.68 points to 11,431.53 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 100.89 points to 11,466.58.

The FBM Ace eased 11.1 points to 4,447.00 and the FBM 70 edged down 92.35 points to 13,499.03.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 67.81 points to 17,347.82, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 3.29 points to 161.58 and the Plantation Index decreased 12.49 points to 7,105.15. — Bernama