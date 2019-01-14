Gucci joins Chinese New Year cheer with adorable piglet collection

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Forget about lipstick on a pig.
In Gucci’s latest fashion campaign, all eyes are on stylish swines instead of models.
Pet piglets are the highlight of Italian fashion house Gucci for its Chinese New Year collection to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Pig.
The whimsical capsule collection is inspired by the beloved Walt Disney animated short film Three Little Pigs and features some very chic-looking curly-tail cuties.
The characters from Disney’s ‘Three Little Pigs’ appear as playful patches on the #GucciAce sneakers with House Web stripe, part of the #Gucci collection dedicated to the Chinese calendar’s year of the pig designed by #AlessandroMichele. Discover more through link in bio. Photographer: @frankleboner Creative Director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
From cosying up in bed to taking afternoon tea in the most fashionable way, the piglets have their fair share of life in the luxe lane including being pushed in a stroller and going for a stroll around New York City.
Women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the #Gucci collection dedicated to the new year of the pig captured in the streets of New York by @frankleboner. #AlessandroMichele Discover more through link in bio. Creative Director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney
Consisting of 19 pieces for men and women, the collection includes accessories such as knitwear, handbags, purses, watches and sneakers, all featuring this year's Chinese animal zodiac.
There's even a flying pig brooch for naysayers out there.
Flying pig brooches are next to a tiny piglet, part of the #Gucci collection dedicated to the Chinese New Year designed by #AlessandroMichele. Discover more through link in bio. Photographer: @frankleboner Creative Director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds ©Disney