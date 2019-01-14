Gucci joins Chinese New Year cheer with adorable piglet collection

Reunion dinner with some very special guests. – Picture from Instagram/Gucci

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Forget about lipstick on a pig.

In Gucci’s latest fashion campaign, all eyes are on stylish swines instead of models.

Pet piglets are the highlight of Italian fashion house Gucci for its Chinese New Year collection to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Pig.

The whimsical capsule collection is inspired by the beloved Walt Disney animated short film Three Little Pigs and features some very chic-looking curly-tail cuties.

From cosying up in bed to taking afternoon tea in the most fashionable way, the piglets have their fair share of life in the luxe lane including being pushed in a stroller and going for a stroll around New York City.

Consisting of 19 pieces for men and women, the collection includes accessories such as knitwear, handbags, purses, watches and sneakers, all featuring this year's Chinese animal zodiac.

There's even a flying pig brooch for naysayers out there.