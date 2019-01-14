Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged

A screengrab from Chris Pratt’s Instagram account revealing the news of his engagement.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Wedding bells are going to be ringing for Chris Pratt soon after he revealed news of his engagement on social media.

The Jurassic Park star took to Instagram to reveal that he had proposed to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger by sharing a snap of the couple in embrace as she looked at her huge rock.

Pratt captioned the image as: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The couple have been dating since mid last year and yes, Katherine is the daughter of the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris and they announced their split in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. They finalised the divorce in October 2018.