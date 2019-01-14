Lights at Jelutong condo no longer form a cross, says Penang CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters in George Town January 14, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 14 — The lights at the high-rise Grace Residences building in Jelutong no longer form a cross when they are switched on, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

He said a picture of the building last night did not show a cross after previous photos of it sparked a controversy.

“A picture was sent to me last night, it only showed that the carpark was lit up and it doesn’t show a cross,” he told reporters after a cheque handing over ceremony in Komtar today.

He said he has yet to receive any report from the developer, Nova Mulia Development Sdn Bhd, on the issue.

“I am still waiting for full information on this from the state secretary,” he added.

An image of a cross formed by lights in a building in Jelutong have caused consternation among some residents in the surrounding area. — Composite via Facebook

Last week, pictures of the high-rise building with lights along the common areas forming a cross went viral on social media, triggering an outcry among some Muslim groups.

This led to a statement by the Penang mufti Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor calling on the local authorities to instruct the developer to change the position of the lighting so that it does not resemble a cross when viewed from afar.

He said the issue can be resolved with cooperation by all parties.

Wan Salim also said that the issue should be handled carefully in accordance with the law and not to let anger take the lead.

“I wish to call on all parties to be careful so as not to aggravate the situation and destroy the harmony of society,” he said.

He said the local authorities will need to conduct a thorough investigation into whether the placement of lights was intentional or accidental.