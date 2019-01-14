Court to hear Najib, Rosmah’s bid to strike out Deepak’s suit on April 4

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The applications by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and three others to strike out the RM676 million suit by carpet businessman JR Deepak Jaikishan will be heard on April 4.

Lawyer Irzan Iswat Mohd Noor, representing Deepak, 46, said the hearing would be before High Court judge Datuk Azimah Omar.

He said Najib and his wife, Datin Sri Rosmah Mansor, filed the application last January 7, while the other two defendants — Boustead Holdings Bhd and its subsidiary, Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd — filed their application on December 17 last year.

“Among the grounds given by all the defendants to strike out the suit was that they were not involved in the alleged conspiracy,” he told reporters after the case management before deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli here today.

On October 12 last year, Deepak filed the suit claiming that he had suffered losses due to conspiracy, fraud and undue influence by the defendants in a property deal that allegedly caused his company to suffer huge losses.

Deepak claimed that as a director and majority shareholder of Astacanggih Sdn. Bhd, he had signed a land deal with the director and majority shareholder of Awan Megah (M) Sdn Bhd, Raja Ropiaah Raja Abdullah, over three pieces of land, involving 181.9 hectares in Mukim Kapar, Klang and Mukim Bukit Raja, in the Petaling district.

He claimed that a deposit payment of RM13 million had been made by Astacanggih to Awan Megah and a land bond for RM72.5 million from Kuwait Finance House (M) Bhd was submitted to the Malaysian government.

However, he claimed Awan Megah refused to produce the original land titles for transfer to Astacanggih.

Deepak claimed that as a result of the conspiracy and interference from Najib and Rosmah, who were named the first and second defendant, he was forced to sell 80 per cent (16 million units) of his shares in Astacanggih to Boustead Holdings through Wira development.

He is seeking for RM600 million in general damages, RM50 million in exemplary damages and RM26 million in aggravated damages.

Lawyer David Mathews represented Najib and Rsmah, while Boustead Holdings and Bakti Wira Development were represented by lawyer Kenny Chan. — Bernama