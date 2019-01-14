Alleged ‘Gang 36’ member shot dead by police near Sungai Petani

Kedah CID chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the 5.20am incident the 28-year-old suspect had opened fire at police personnel before he was gunned down. — Reuters file pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 14 — The police shot dead a wanted man, believed to be a member of ‘Gang 36’ in a shootout at the Kampung Jerung-Jalan Kuala Ketil junction near Sungai Petani earlier today.

Kedah CID chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the 5.20am incident the 28-year-old suspect had opened fire at police personnel before he was gunned down.

“The accused, known as Mages @ Black, was wanted by the Kedah police in three cases, and is a member of Gang 36. Among the cases filed are under Section 302 and 395 Penal Code.

“During an ‘Op Cantas’ operation, the CID team from the Kuala Muda station was passing through Jalan Lencongan Timur when it ran into a white Toyota Vios bearing a fake registration number. The police directed the car to be stopped, but the suspect refused to cooperate and sped off towards Jalan Kuala Ketil.

“Upon reaching the Kampung Jerung-Jalan Kuala Ketil junction, the suspect’s car skidded to the side of the road, and the suspect then came out of the car and fired a few shots at the police car, shattering the front windscreen. The police team returned fire, and when the shooting ended, a man was found sprawled on the ground,” he told reporters today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the police also found an M9 9mm Barretta semi-automatic pistol with shells and bullets at the scene, and that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He said the suspect’s body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem.

Commenting further, he said the police had earlier received a report on a shooting case which occurred at Flat Paya Nahu here, at 11.15pm yesterday which was believed to have been linked to the suspect.

“It involves a 1.3cc Silver Proton Satria car where the right rear window of the car had cracked due to a gunshot, and an initial police investigation found two bullet shells at the scene,” he said.

He said the car was owned by a 42-year-old man, and the latter believed the attack was due to a misunderstanding between himself and a man known as [email protected] about two months ago.

“The suspect (Mages) had warned the man (who filed the report) that Flat Paya Nahu was the former’s turf (to sell drugs). The suspect felt that the man was encroaching into his territory... the man received an SMS from the suspect saying ‘lu jaga-jaga’ (you better watch out) at 12.30am,” he said, adding that the man was also arrested for further investigation as he had tested positive for drugs. — Bernama