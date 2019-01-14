Singapore ministers hope to see bilateral ties with Malaysia back on track

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan pose for pictures before their meeting in Singapore January 14, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/AzminAli

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Singapore shares a common desire with Malaysia to bring bilateral relations back on track so that good projects can materialise, said Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

This morning, Khaw met with Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who was here since yesterday for a bilateral visit despite the postponement of the 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) for Iskandar Malaysia, which was originally scheduled for today.

Besides Khaw, Azmin also met Singapore’s National Development Minister Lawrence Wong this morning and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday evening to discuss bilateral issues between Malaysia and Singapore.

Khaw named the Rapid Transit System Link between Woodlands and Johor Baru as one of the projects that, if materialised, would benefit peoples of both countries.

“So much time is wasted by so many Malaysian workers at the Causeway, daily! My Woodlands residents too would like to see Causeway jams disappear,” he said in his latest Facebook update which was accompanied by two photos of him with Azmin.

Khaw wrote that he and Azmin naturally talked about the countries’ common project, the deferred high-speed rail between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

“He is aware of the unnecessary disputes at Tuas and Seletar,” he wrote further.

Appreciate the time taken by HE Lawrence Wong, Singapore Minister for National Development, to meet over breakfast this morning. We had a frank and positive discussion on bilateral issues concerning Singapore and Malaysia. #MEA pic.twitter.com/BaX1vM8CMn — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) January 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Wong, who was supposed to co-chair the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) on Iskandar Malaysia with Azmin, said he was glad that Azmin continued with his visit to Singapore and discussed ways to put the bilateral relations on track.

“The JMC has met for more than 10 years and has overseen many projects, including joint investment and tourism promotion,” said Wong on his Facebook page which shared two photos of him with Azmin as well.

“These projects have been mutually beneficial because our economies are closely intertwined and highly inter-dependent. That’s why we both want good and stable bilateral relations, so that both sides can do more together to spur each other’s development and success,” he wrote further.

Singapore and Malaysia are currently in the midst of solving maritime dispute at Tuas as well as airspace issues over Pasir Gudang. — Bernama