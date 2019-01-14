One dead in gas explosion at Russian apartment block

Search and rescue officers take part in a rescue operation after a gas explosion rocked a residential building in Russia's Urals city of Magnitogorsk on December 31, 2018. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Jan 14 — A gas explosion rocked a multi-storey residential building in southern Russia early today, killing one person, authorities said.

The blast, in the town of Shakhty in the southern Rostov region, destroyed four apartments on the top two floors, a spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry said.

“A woman has died,” the spokeswoman, Marina Abramchenko, told AFP.

More than 40 people have been evacuated to a nearby school, she added.

Russian investigators said they have opened a criminal case, adding the accident came as a result of a gas explosion.

Thirty-nine people died when a gas explosion destroyed a Russian apartment block in the Urals city of Magnitogorsk on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators have launched a probe into that blast, saying there was no reason to suspect foul play.

Local media have however said the accident might have been the result of a terror attack. — AFP