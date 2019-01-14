Tuanku Muhriz: State revenue should never be used for personal interests

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir arrives for the investiture in conjunction with his 71st birthday at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah January 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA PILAH, Jan 14 — The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, today called on the government and administrative machinery never to allow state revenue to be used for the personal interests of any individual.

His Royal Highness also said that the administrative institutions should not be prevented from discharging their rightful responsibilities and become incapable of controlling manipulations that took place.

“We should be grateful for having been given the opportunity to improve and correct all administrative weaknesses.

“I call on the leaders and the people not to neglect the opportunity to plan a better future for the state. Take what has happened as a lesson or it is bound to be repeated,” he said at the investiture in conjunction with his 71st birthday, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, here.

The Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani binti Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud, and their two children, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti, Tunku Ali Redhauddin, and Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin were also present at the event. — Bernama