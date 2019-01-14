Mandopop king Wang Leehom to light up Merdeka Stadium on March 16

The tour is set to give fans a night to remember. ― Picture courtesy of Star Planet

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 ― Singer Wang Leehom will be bringing a futuristic musical experience to Kuala Lumpur on March 16 as part of the “Descendants of the Dragon 2060 World Tour”.

Tickets for his show at the Merdeka Stadium are priced from RM198 to RM898 and are set to go on sale from January 19 at 11am.

Fans can call up the TicketCharge hotline at 03-9222 8811 to snag their ticket to what promises to be a one-of-a-kind spectacle from the singer, best known for hits like Forever Love, Kiss Goodbye, and You’re Not Here.

The show is backed by a production team who has worked on the Grammy Awards and will feature a stage set in the form of a spaceship, LED lighting, holograms, animated movies and slick choreography.

The audience can also look forward to a dynamic fusion of jazz, rock, Chinese opera and a mesh of Western and traditional Chinese instruments in the song list.

The New York-born musician is renowned for incorporating Eastern influences into genres like R&B, hip-hop and rap.

He created the “Descendants of the Dragon 2060 World Tour” as a representation of Chinese culture and its traditions, particularly with regards to the zodiac calendar.

Wang, who was born in the Year of the Dragon, releases a brand new version of the track “Descendants of the Dragon” ― a song originally performed by his uncle Lee Chien-Fu ― every 12 years when his Chinese zodiac year rolls around.

The 42-year-old hopes that the song can live on in different arrangements with each release right up until the year 2060.

The concert is presented by MIA and organised by Unusual Entertainment with Star Planet as the supporting partner.

For more information, log on to www.unusual.com.sg.