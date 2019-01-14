HBO reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight premiere date with new teaser (VIDEO)

Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'. — Picture courtesy of HBO/YouTube LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — HBO has finally announced the premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Season eight of the smash-hit fantasy epic will debut on April 14. Details on the final season are still scarce and with just six episodes to look forward to, fans can be expect all the loose ends of the plot are tied up.

The network also released a new teaser in which Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark can be seen facing an unknown icy threat at the family crypt in Winterfell. Watch the clip below: