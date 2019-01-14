Feng shui master foresees flourishing 2019 for Malaysia

Malaysia is predicted to be prosperous and progressive this year. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Last year was a roller coaster — from the global economic crisis to all the unexpected political events that took place in Malaysia.

I bet not even the most reputed seers like Nostradamus could ever foresee those startling events.

As we head into the new Lunar year, Malay Mail asked feng shui master and Good Feng Shui Geomantic Research founder Kenny Hoo to tell us what’s in store for Malaysia this year based on the annual BaZi chart.

The Year of the Pig, according to Hoo, will be the year of integration with the world power shifting from the United States back to Asia.

This will see countries in the southern part of Asia becoming more influential and dominant as the qi (the circulating life force) is flowing down south.

According to him, Malaysia looks good in terms of feng shui this year, and will have a more prosperous and harvesting year despite the economic challenges worldwide.

Feng shui master Kenny Hoo dubs 2019 the year of integration. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Moving forward, Hoo said 2019 will also be the start of a new feng shui era known as Period Nine.

“The fire element for this era will be quite strong, which means companies and individuals will embrace technological advancement and new inventions.

“Besides Fire, Earth and Wood would also be the most auspicious among the five feng shui elements, with businesses in agriculture, accounting, education, technology, property, medical, palm oil and rubber sectors gaining prominence,” he added.

For those born in the years of Tiger, Monkey, Rat, Dragon and Horse, there would be positive development and life experiences in 2019.

However, he warned those with the Chinese zodiac sign of Snake, Rooster, Ox, Pig and Goat to be more cautious and conservative in all undertakings.