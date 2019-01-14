Diana Rafar hints at possible comeback this year

It's family and business first for Diana Rafar. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Diana Rafar has hinted at a possible comeback to her singing and acting career.

The artist, whose real name is Adiana Rafar, told Malay Mail that she has been getting offers but will only accept television series roles in order to have enough time to manage her business.

“I’ve started slowing down in the industry for four years now as my schedule is continuously packed with my family and business.

“A lot of people have been asking me when I’m going to make a singing comeback. When can I act? I told them I will, but maybe only roles that give me enough time in between so I can focus on more important aspects of my career,” said the 36-year-old.

The DR Beauty Empire founder however believes her business career is more important than her celebrity career as it can sustain her financially for a longer period.

“My husband (actor Zamarul Hisham) and I both believe that both aspects of our career are important. Similarly, he owns a business, but he is more of an actor than a businessman.

“As for me, I was born into this industry and had my first break when I was only five years old.

“I never asked to be an actress or a singer and what I’ve always wanted is to have a business because it will sustain me in the long run,” the actress told Malay Mail.

She stressed that she does not care about fame anymore.

“I know my fans miss me and want me to sing and act, and my promise to them is I will continue to do that. My focus, however, is really on my business.”

Besides hinting at a possible comeback in 2019, the Kuala-Lumpur-based artist hopes that her business and ambassadorial roles for various brands will continue to grow.

“I hope 2019 will be the same as last year. I’m thankful to every brand who has shown me support although I’m not quite as active in the industry.”

The former member of G.I.M (Girls In Music) also advised the younger generation of artists to always have a back-up plan despite their popularity.

“I advise the younger artists to carry on with their careers but please back it up with a business.

“Popularity will die off and it only lasts for a short while. There are various new artists coming up every day and if you do not have anything to fall back on, you will struggle.”