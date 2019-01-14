IGP: Still no leads on whereabouts of Indira Gandhi’s daughter

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin presenting the pingat jasa pahlawan to Tan Sri Mohammad Fuzi Harun during the Ministry of Home Affairs New Year’s Message Programme 2019 at Putrajaya January 14, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14— Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the police are still unable to trace Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi’s missing daughter Prasana Diksa and her fugitive ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah.

However, Mohamad Fuzi told reporters after attending a Home Ministry’s event here that that they were doing their best to locate them.

“In fact on several occasions, my director of CID has been giving press conferences, appealing to the public with any information on the whereabouts of Indira Gandhi’s ex-husband and her child, but until now nobody has come forward,” he said, referring to the Criminal Investigation Department.

“This is an ongoing thing because this is a court order given to us,” Mohamad Fuzi said.

In November last year, Indira wrote an open letter to Mohamad Fuzi, asking for the whereabouts of Prasana, the youngest of her three children.

The kindergarten teacher from Ipoh, Perak, who challenged the unilateral conversion to Islam of her three children by their converted father all the way to the Federal Court in Putrajaya and won, was frustrated by the apathy displayed by the authorities in bringing back her youngest child as ordered nearly 10 years ago.

Indira’s former husband who now goes by the name Muhammad Riduan converted all three of their children on April 2, 2009 without her consent, and applied to the Shariah Court for their custody.

He ran away with Prasana when she was only 11 months old, after the High Court granted Indira full custody of all three children nine years ago.

In January, the country’s highest court ruled that unilateral conversions are unlawful and that a matter that is under consideration in the Islamic courts does not exclude the jurisdiction of civil courts on the same issue.