Style ideas from Marks and Spencer for Chinese New Year

Marks and Spencer’s Chinese New Year collection includes 11 pieces that offer different styling options this festive season. — Picture courtesy of Marks and Spencer Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Need more options for your Chinese New Year OOTD? Well, Marks and Spencer has revealed its contemporary wardrobe essentials that resonate celebration and style perfectly this festive season.

The 11-piece edition offers a selection of styles that are suitable for both your dressed-up and dressed-down days throughout the festivities while retaining elements that highlight the tradition and themes that surround the auspicious occasion.

Bright reds are of course featured boldly across the collection, bringing to life the tradition of luck and prosperity for the new year ahead while feminine florals also highlight the traditional Chinese cherry blossom trees. Hand-picked essentials from the collection include premium long-line satin blouses, timeless trench coats, classic chinos and luxurious woven tunics.

Bold and bright pops of red are featured across the collection. — Picture courtesy of Marks and Spencer Malaysia

“We have worked hard to create an edit that is specifically tailored towards those celebrating Chinese New Year, with key on-trend pieces she can wear throughout the occasion and into the New Year. We have focused on bringing the edit to life with bold and bright pops of red, as well as high attention to detail with beautiful floral embroideries and silhouette,” said M&S Head of Buying for International Womenswear Niki Haylett.

The classic denim jeans and white shirt have also been elevated for the season with intricate floral embroidery that will help breathe new life into your wardrobe. There are also delicate pieces to add to your lingerie collection and the floral print pyjamas are a must-have item for your sleepwear wardrobe.

The M&S Chinese New Year collection is available at all Marks and Spencer stores nationwide while stocks last. For more details, check out the brand’s Facebook page.