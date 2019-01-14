Malaysia Airlines resumes flights to Kochi from March 31

Dancers in traditional attire wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi, India, August 28, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysia Airlines today announced the resumption of flights to Kochi, India, starting March 31 due to increasing demand.

In a statement today, the national carrier said it would fly daily to Kochi using a B737-800 aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines Group chief executive officer, Captain Izham Ismail said India had always been an important market, thus, the resumption of flights to Kochi made business sense.

“We have also increased the capacity on the Kuala Lumpur-Mumbai route by swapping one of the B737-800 aircraft to the wide body A330-300 to show our commitment to India’s market,” he added.

From now until January 20, customers can book flights to Kochi from as low as RM299 all-in return (economy class) and from as low as RM899 all-in return (business class) for travel between March 31 and August 31 this year. — Bernama