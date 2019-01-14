Eric Paulsen is Malaysia’s new rep to Asean human rights commission

Paulsen is currently legal director of Fortify Rights and also co-founder of local human rights group Lawyers for Liberty. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Human rights lawyer Eric Paulsen has been appointed Malaysia’s representative to the Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) for the 2019-2021 term.

Paulsen is currently legal director of Fortify Rights, a human rights organisation in South-east Asia, and also co-founder of local human rights group Lawyers for Liberty.

“With his vast experience and keen interest in human rights issues, the government of Malaysia is confident that Mr Eric Paulsen will be able to discharge his duties and responsibilities in defending and protecting Malaysia’s interests in human rights issues on the AICHR’s platform,” Wisma Putra said in a statement.

“The appointment of Mr Eric Paulsen is a clear manifestation of the government of Malaysia’s desire to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms issues at the forefront of Asean’s agenda through the AICHR.”

Paulsen replaced Edmund Bon, who served as Malaysia’s representative to AICHR from 2016 to 2018.

AICHR, an interstate body that reports to Asean foreign ministers, is responsible for promoting human rights in the region.