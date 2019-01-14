Warning: AirAsia’s online reservation systems will be down for 13 hours this weekend

AirAsia said they are in the process of upgrading its Navitaire New Skies reservation system. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — If you’re travelling on AirAsia this coming weekend, do take note that their online reservation system will be down from 2pm on Saturday, January 19, 2019 (Malaysian time) to 3am on Sunday, January 20, 2019. This not only affects flight bookings but also self-check-in facilities during the 13-hour upgrade period.

According to AirAsia, they are in the process of upgrading its Navitaire New Skies reservation system as part of their continuous effort to provide guests with an enhanced online experience. The self-check-in facility will not be available on the web, mobile app and even airport kiosks until the upgrade is completed on early Sunday morning.

For guests that have already made their bookings, they are strongly advised to perform an online check-in way ahead before 2pm on Saturday and to print out their boarding passes or use the E-Boarding pass if it’s available. Passengers can perform a check-in as early as 14 days before their departure on all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights.

The airline also encourages all of its guests to be at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight to avoid any travel inconvenience. Travellers can get more updates by following AirAsia on Twitter and Facebook. — SoyaCincau