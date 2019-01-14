Orlando Bloom is ‘the kindest and cutest man’ for Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom pose upon their arrival for the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — We’re a month away from Valentine’s Day but that hasn’t stopped Katy Perry from gushing over Orlando Bloom on social media.

Perry took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to Bloom on his 42nd birthday by captioning a snap of him with: “Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with.”

This was after Perry responded in the comments section by saying “glad I made the right choice” on a post Bloom shared to ring in his birthday. In that post, Bloom captioned a shot of him with: Last selfie on a set in my 41st year i’m grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not. We ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take they shape our realities and as I say to myself and my son make smart choices happy me and my loyal companion.”

The pair called it quits in early 2017 after a year of dating but rekindled their romance in January last year. They most recently spent New Year’s together on a romantic holiday in Aspen.