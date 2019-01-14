14-year-old pleads guilty in Kampar incest case that resulted in pregnancy

The boy being led out of the Kampar Magistrates Court after the proceeding on January 14, 2019. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

KAMPAR, Jan 14 — A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty at the Magistrates Court here to committing incest with his 16-year-old older sister, which resulted in the birth of a baby girl.

The boy, whose identity is withheld, admitted to committing the offence between December 2017 and May 2018 at a house at Taman Diawan here.

He was charged under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code that carries a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping.

The proceeding was held in camera.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh set bail at RM3,000 with one surety pending a moral report from the Welfare Department.

Deputy Public prosecutor Siti Norashikin Hassanor prosecuted while the boy was unrepresented.

It was previously reported that the girl had delivered the baby in the toilet of their home on December 15.

Investigations by police showed the victim and her brother had sex several times.

Earlier, at the court compound, a woman, believed to be the siblings relative, scolded the media for taking the boy’s pictures.

The emotional woman had to be calmed down by other relatives present.