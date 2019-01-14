Boost e-wallet can now be used at all Watsons outlets nationwide

Boost has partnered with Watsons to offer users a more convenient way of paying when you shop at Watsons. — Image courtesy of RinggitPlus

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Local e-wallet app, Boost has announced a collaboration with popular health and beauty chain Watsons.

Starting today, all Watsons outlets support payment via the Boost app, allowing the convenience of cashless shopping — and enjoy Boost's signature Shake cashback rewards.

Since its inception in early 2017, Boost has been aggressively working with various partners, from DBKL to expand its usability.

Today, Boost offers a range of services from purchasing prepaid top ups and digital vouchers, paying utility bills and even street parking, as well as sending and receiving money via QR code or even the recipient's phone number.

Of course, there's also the Shake rewards, Boost's unique rewards feature that offers cashback for any retail transaction you make on Boost.

Today's partnership with Watsons is one of the largest for Boost, allowing Malaysians to use the e-wallet at almost 500 Watsons outlets nationwide.

To top that off, Watsons is even offering 8X Watsons points for customers who use Boost as payment. This promotion will start from 15 January and ends 4 March 2019.

* This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.