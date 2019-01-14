Watch this new featurette for ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ that stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for upcoming family adventure film A Dog’s Way Home that stars Bryce Dallas Howard.

Based on the bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, the film sees Howard lend her voice as Bella the dog who embarks on an epic journey home after getting separated from her beloved human Lucas.

Jonah Hauer-King plays Lucas along with Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Dog’s Way Home chronicles the heart-warming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.”

A Dog’s Way Home is set for release here on February 21.