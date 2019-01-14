You can now use HSBC credit cards with Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay now supports HSBC credit cards in its mobile payment services that allows you to continue enjoying your credit card benefits while purchasing with the app. — Image courtesy of RinggitPlus

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — HSBC credit cards can now be added into the Samsung Pay, adding another bank to the list of supported banks to use the mobile payment app. In total, Samsung Pay now supports credit or debit cards from across eight banks in Malaysia.

Launched back in 2015, Samsung Pay is the South Korean company's innovative mobile payments app, allowing users to pay for things with just a tap of their smartphones.

Samsung Pay stores users' credit and debit cards — and even loyalty cards — securely within the device, and users just need to save the cards into the app either by manually keying in the card details, or by scanning the card face.

Thanks to its proprietary payment technology, Samsung Pay supports NFC-enabled terminals (which is used for Visa PayWave cards), as well as the traditional Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) standard, enabling Samsung Pay to be used on over 90 per cent of retailer point-of-sales (POS) machines worldwide.

Just open Samsung Pay, choose the credit card you'd like to pay with, authorise the transaction using iris, fingerprint, your Samsung Pay-specific PIN, and hover your phone near the terminal.

Not to forget, all credit card rewards and benefits are still applicable when you make a purchase via Samsung Pay using the cards.

Available exclusively to selected Samsung Galaxy smartphone users, Samsung Pay is a secure and simple mobile payment service which can be used to make purchases.

Almost every mid- to high-end Samsung smartphones can use Samsung Pay, including the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note Fan Edition, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 edge and S7, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8 and A8+, Galaxy A7 (2016, 2017, 2018), Galaxy A5 (2016, 2017).

Samsung Pay is even supported on Samsung's smartwatches including the Gear Sport, Gear S3, and Galaxy Watch.

HSBC is the latest bank to support Samsung Pay, making it the eighth bank to support the app in Malaysia. Currently, the other banks that support Samsung Pay include CIMB, Citi Bank, Hong Leong Bank, Maybank, Public Bank, RHB, and Standard Chartered.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.