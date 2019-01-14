Union calls for Jan 15 strike by Munich airport security staff

Passengers queue at Munich Airport, Germany January 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 14 — German trade union Verdi has called on security staff at Munich airport to go on strike tomorrow in tandem with a strike planned at Frankfurt airport.

The trade union is calling on 350 employees to stop working from 0330 local time until 2000, which is likely to cause major delays at Germany's second-biggest airport, a Verdi representative told Bavarian radio on yesterday.

Munich is an important hub for German airline Lufthansa.

Verdi, which is in wage negotiations on behalf of 23,000 security workers in Germany, has called the strikes to put pressure on companies in charge of screening passengers and luggage. Wage talks are due to resume on January 23.

Fraport, operator of Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest hub, said it expects severe disruption tomorrow.

On January 10 more than 640 flights in Germany were cancelled because of strikes by security staff at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports. — Reuters