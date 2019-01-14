Contractor dies after being shot multiple times in George Town car park

Police conduct investigations at the scene of the shooting at the Jalan Sungai Pinang flats in George Town January 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 14 — A contractor was shot dead by assailants late last night in the car park of the Jalan Sungai Pinang flats here.

North-east district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 27-year-old was with six others, including his uncle, when two men approached the group on a motorcycle from behind in the 11.30pm incident.

“One of the assailants got down from the motorcycle and fired at least five shots at the victim at close range,” he told reporters this morning.

He said the first two shots hit Mohammad Nazrulhisyam Mohamed Meera’s head and torso, and he immediately collapsed onto the ground.

“Witnesses at the scene said the shooter continued shooting the victim a few more times even after he fell to the ground,” he said.

Witnesses said both assailants, who were dressed in black and wearing full face helmets, fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

He said witnesses estimated that the shooter stood only about three metres away from the victim when he fired the shots.

Mohammad Nazrulhisyam was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12.48am.

“We are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and still looking for the motives behind the shooting,” ACP Che Zaimani said.

It is learnt that the victim had two previous records for causing grievous hurt and attempted murder.